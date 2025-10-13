MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BND opened at $74.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

