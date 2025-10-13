Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $288.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.21. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

