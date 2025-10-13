Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

AGG opened at $100.43 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

