Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after buying an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after buying an additional 321,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

