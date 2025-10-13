SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 179,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

