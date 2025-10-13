Wealth Architects LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.