Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 316,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,456,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $285.19 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

