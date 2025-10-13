20,831 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Purchased by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $56.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

