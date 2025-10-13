3,970 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $56.33 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

