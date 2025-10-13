Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $429.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.43.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

