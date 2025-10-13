Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys 5,479 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.