Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 8,127 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $156.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

