Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 98,217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 393,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,378,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,566 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 38,779 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

