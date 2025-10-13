Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Vertical Research reduced their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $225.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average is $225.64. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
