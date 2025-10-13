Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Vertical Research reduced their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $225.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average is $225.64. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.