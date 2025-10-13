IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 310 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $358,614,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after buying an additional 128,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $304.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

