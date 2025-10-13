Cypress Capital Group Purchases 1,071 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

