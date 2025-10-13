Sharp Financial Services LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sharp Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $77,820,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $169.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $183.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.84.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

