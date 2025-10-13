ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Val T. Hoyle

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 4.5%

COP opened at $87.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Melius Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.