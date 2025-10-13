Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Boeing by 243.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 535,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 938.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,669,000 after buying an additional 503,193 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.04 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.29 and its 200-day moving average is $206.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

