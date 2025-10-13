Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 538,964 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,124,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $70,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.