Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 148,731 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 148,731 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

