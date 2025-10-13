Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $15.60 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

