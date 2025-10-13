Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,039,000 after acquiring an additional 250,283 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of IBM opened at $278.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day moving average is $260.78. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $301.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

