RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

RTX Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE RTX opened at $157.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

