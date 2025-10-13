Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $209.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $226.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

