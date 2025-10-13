Meritage Portfolio Management Has $9.24 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $149.69 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.41. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

