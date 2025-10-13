Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 740.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 target price (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,220.08 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,210.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

