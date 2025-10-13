Delaney Dennis R Has $1.94 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $540,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,826,974.14. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,049,130 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $242.11 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

