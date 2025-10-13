Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 261 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.7%

PEP stock opened at $150.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

