Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE COF opened at $202.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average of $202.43. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.