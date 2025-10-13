Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

