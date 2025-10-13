iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Position Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,277.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,907,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

