Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $8,853,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

