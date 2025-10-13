Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 71.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 11,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $285.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.05.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

