Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $641.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

