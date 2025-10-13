Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Invests $7.19 Million in APi Group Corporation $APG

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,664.08. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,346,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,348,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,873,598.23. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE APG opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

