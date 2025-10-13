Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,662,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 4,316.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 568,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 555,339 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.50 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

