7,911 Shares in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 107.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 21.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $124.21 on Monday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $164.00 price objective on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

