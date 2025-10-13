Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $60.01 Million Position in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 818,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $60,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.47. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.72 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

