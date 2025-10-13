Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,266 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 291,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 796,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 512,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 897.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

