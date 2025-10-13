Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 164,825 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $48,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Envista by 1,985.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envista by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,387,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,206 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Envista by 243.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,065,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 755,725 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Envista by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,686,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,893,000 after acquiring an additional 398,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

