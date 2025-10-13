Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 2,142,939 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,734,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142,939 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $76,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zephirin Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.01 on Monday. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

