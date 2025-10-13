Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF $OSCV Shares Sold by Pandora Wealth Inc.

Pandora Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pandora Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pandora Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,418,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,888 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 467,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF alerts:

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Price Performance

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $594.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

About Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.