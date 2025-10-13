Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1%

IVW opened at $118.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $122.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

