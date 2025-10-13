Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 15,837 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.