RoundAngle Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.7% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $765.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $760.79 and a 200-day moving average of $663.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

