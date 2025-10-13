Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $304.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.61 and a 200 day moving average of $285.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

