Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 436.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,182,000 after buying an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,586,000 after buying an additional 393,668 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $243.06 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.83 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,625.40. This represents a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $2,273,891. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

