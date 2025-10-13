9,361 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares during the period. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

