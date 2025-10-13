Stephens Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $202.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.43. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

